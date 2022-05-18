AEW star William Regal recently spoke with Alistair McGeorge of Metro about his 30-year wrestling career and his future.

During the interview, the Blackpool Combat Club manager revealed that he hasn’t considered having one more wrestling match. William Regal noted about his neck problems and how the issue finally caught up with him. As noted, Regal’s neck problems date back to 1993.

“No, never. No. My last official match was against Cesaro,” revealed the former NXT Manager. “My last few years, I didn’t realize – it’s come out recently, I had a serious neck problem for 20-odd years. It finally caught up with me. All I ever wanted was a 20-year wrestling career when I started – I ended up with a 30-year wrestling career. I couldn’t have asked for any more. If you’re not me and you’re just looking from the outside, ‘Oh he should have been this, he should have been that’ – no.”

William Regal noted that everything after leaving the amusement park Blackpool Pleasure Beach is just a bonus for him. He’s happy with everything he has achieved.

“I was very happy with what I achieved. If I’d have never come to America, I had an incredible career. By the time I was 24, I’d been to 19 countries. From 20 to 24, I’d been to all the best places you could go to, wrestling all the best wrestling. If it’d stopped then, I’d have had an incredible career. Everything after that – everything after leaving Blackpool Pleasure Beach was a bonus for me!”

As noted, tomorrow on AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho and William Regal are set to go face to face in a promo segment.

Regal’s full interview with Metro is available here.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]