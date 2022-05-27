WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley revealed Thursday night that his podcast, “Table Talk,” is coming to an end — at least for the time being. The most recent episode was billed as the show’s finale, and the panel explained the reasons behind their decision, which largely involve scheduling issues — though c0-host Mo Lightning left the door open for the show’s return, referring to the situation as a “break” and a “hiatus.”

One reason the “Table Talk” crew’s schedule is getting complicated is that Dudley is returning to work for WWE. The former tag team champion, whose 25 major title reigns alongside his partner, Bubba Ray, crossed the boundaries of nations and promotions alike, announced that he would be reporting as a coach in NXT on June 15. Dudley will be joining the likes of Matt Bloom, Fit Finlay, Steve Corino, Terry Taylor and Shawn Michaels at WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Dudley, a producer on WWE’s main roster shows since 2016, had been sidelined from his role since February after undergoing spinal fusion surgery. Following the surgery, Dudley revealed that while he can run, jump and play basketball, he’d never be able to wrestle again.

“I was told I could not wrestle anymore because if I do I could do more damage to my back,” D-Von wrote on social media at the time. “I would have to have surgery again on the upper part. That’s OK I didn’t have plans on going back in there anyway. Thank you for all the well wishes and love. God is a great all the time. Amen and testify.”

The legendary tag team wrestler also suffered a stroke in 2020.

On a previous episode of Table Talk, Dudley mentioned that he was returning to WWE soon, but hadn’t specified that it was a coaching role at NXT.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]