WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes AEW has done a good job of booking and presenting Wardlow.

Live tweeting during last night’s Dynamite, where Wardlow defeated W. Morrissey (Big Cass), Bully mentioned how AEW is “getting it right” with the powerhouse wrestler.

Wardlow has defeated Morrissey, Lance Archer and The Butcher in three consecutive weeks on Dynamite, following his unsuccessful TNT Title defense against Scorpio Sky on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam show back in March. Mr. Mayhem also won The Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at the Revolution pay-per-view.

In a recent interview with Buster’s World, Wardlow stressed that he doesn’t want to be viewed as “just a monster” in the wrestling business.

“I don’t want to be secluded to just a monster, just someone who can tear heads off and is just a one-dimensional wrestler,” Wardlow said. “I truly believe I have the voice, I can speak, and I have the athleticism to be well-rounded. I know that this is used often but I feel that I am the total package. I check every box, and I probably created some of my own boxes as far as building a professional wrestler. So like I said, I want to challenge myself through the real workers.”

Wardlow vs. MJF is all but confirmed for the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view. MJF will present his conditions for the match next week at his hometown of Long Island, NY.

They are getting it right w/ Wardlow.#AEWDynamite — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) May 5, 2022

No music entrance for #MrMayhem @Realwardlow as he makes his way to the ring to face @The_MJF's mystery opponent! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/uqZvgUefFy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]