WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler will receive a special honor at the Plaza Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, NV this September.

The former “Raw” color commentator and AWA Southern Heavyweight Champion will be the recipient of the Cauliflower Alley Club’s “President’s Award” which will be presented at the 56th annual reunion of the non-profit fraternity. Former recipients of the award include wrestling legends such as Nick Bockwinkel, Lou Thesz, Red Bastian, “Iron” Mike Mazurki, and Art Abrams.

President of the Cauliflower Alley Club, B. Brian Blair, who has also been a recipient of the honor, commented on Lawler’s selection for the prestigious award.

“Jerry has gone on to have one of the longest most successful careers in the wrestling industry,” Blair told the Cauliflower Alley Club website. “The President’s Award was created as an official award, along with the Lucha Libra award several years ago. I could have given the award away each year since its creation, but there are only a handful of people that fit the qualifications to receive it … After a lot of thought I knew that Jerry has a unique quality present in all of these past CAC presidents… he’s been a giver, he’s been a leader and he’s faced his challenges and adversity. Jerry Lawler is an exemplary man as well as a true professional wrestling superstar! It will be a privilege, a pleasure, and an honor to give the first President’s Award presented by me, to Jerry “The King” Lawler at the Plaza Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. I hope that many of you will be able to join us for what is sure to be one of the best CAC reunions ever, this September 26th, 27th, and 28th!”

During the last round of awards, Rob Van Dam received the Lou Thesz Lifetime Achievement Award, Rey Mysterio Jr. received the Lucha Libre Award, Jazz was awarded the Women’s Award and The Road Warriors were the recipients of the Tag Team Award. Alundra Blayze also took home the “Iron” Mike Mazurki Award.

The CAC itself consists of former and current pro wrestlers. It aims to aid people in the wrestling industry who are in need while bringing personalities and fans together for their annual event to raise proceeds. Over the years, thanks to generous donations, the organization has helped over 150 members with financial support, including medical payments or death expenses.

