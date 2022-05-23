The impression Owen Hart and his family made on the pro wrestling business is undeniable.

Even after all of these years, Owen and his brother Bret are regarded as two of the best technical in-ring performers to ever step foot in the squared circle. On this day, the anniversary of Owen’s passing, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to social media to give the late, great superstar a tribute message.

“OWEN. I still miss him,” Mick writes.

OWEN I still miss him. pic.twitter.com/FSjqiZumAZ — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 23, 2022

Owen made a name for himself not only in WWE/WWF, but also in Stampede Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and WCW. His championship accomplishments include becoming a USWA Unified World Heavyweight Champion, a two-time WWF Intercontinental Champion, a one-time WWF European Champion, and a four-time WWF World Tag Team Champion, as well as the 1994 WWF King of the Ring.

Due to his controversial death, his widow, Dr. Martha Hart, has refused to allow WWE to create a spot for him in their Hall of Fame. Her frustrations and sorrow surrounding her husband’s accident and passing were documented on “Dark Side Of The Ring” in 2020.

Since then, All Elite Wrestling and Martha Hart have joined forces to bring recognition and honor to Owen in another avenue of pro wrestling. The company is currently holding respective men’s and women’s tournaments for the Owen Hart Cup, with the winners being decided at their AEW “Double Or Nothing” pay-per-view on May 29.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]