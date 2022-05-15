An interesting turn of events occured at this week’s WWE ‘Main Event’ taping.

According to a report from Fightful Select, R-Truth was slated to face Otis during the 5/9 WWE ‘Main Event’ tapings. Per the report, the company filmed the standard two matches for the weekly show, including Apollo Crews vs. Akira Tozawa and T-Bar vs. Reggie. However, R-Truth vs. Otis was scheduled to take place during the show but WWE decided to stick with the standard two matches for the event.

Another interesting note from the taping was new producer Ariya Daivari was scheduled to be the producer for the nixed match, however, Fightful was able to confirm that Shane Helms was actually slated to produce the match.

Earlier today, it was reported that Daivari was given good news when it comes to his future as a WWE producer as the former 205 Live star was granted his first solo producing role when he produced the aforementioned Crews vs. Tozawa match from ‘Main Event’.

WWE ‘Main Event’ is taped every Monday prior to Monday Night RAW and airs on Thursdays exclusively on Peacock, WWE Network and Hulu.

