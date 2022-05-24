The top titleholders in WWE’s NXT brand are set for action on tonight’s show.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker will go one-on-one against Duke Hudson. The match was set up when Hudson confronted Breakker in the parking lot during last week’s episode.

Breakker is preparing for his next title defense against Joe Gacy at the “In Your House” event on Saturday, June 4. Breakker defeated Gacy in a title match on the “Spring Breakin'” special on May 3. Gacy’s druids recently abducted Breakker. That led to Breakker agreeing to a rematch with the added stipulation that he can lose the title if he’s disqualified.

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will go up against Indi Hartwell. It will be Rose’s first match in nearly a month. She defeated Roxanne Perez in another non-title match on April 26.

The new NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly will also be in action. They’ll face The Diamond Mine’s Roderick Strong and the newest member of the faction, Damon Kemp.

The following line-up is announced for tonight:

NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Duke Hudson

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Indi Hartwell

NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. Roderick Strong & Damon Kemp

Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan

Alba Fyre vs. Elektra Lopez

Wes Lee vs. Sanga

