WWE has announced the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes is set to respond to Seth Rollins on tonight’s “WWE Raw,” which is the go-home episode for the red brand ahead of WWE Hell In A Cell. Last week, Rollins whipped Rhodes’ back with own weight belt — the former AEW star will get the chance to react before the two men step inside the steel structure this Sunday.

After Shinsuke Nakamura and Riddle began working together on “WWE SmackDown” last week, the two of them will pair up tonight to take on the Usos. Both men are out for revenge due to the Undisputed Tag Team Champions injuring their respective partners, Rick Boogs and Randy Orton, and if they can get the win, they will become the number one contenders for the titles.

Lacey Evans is also set to make her in-ring return on this show, finally competing inside the ring after weeks of build-up on both “Raw” and “SmackDown,” which has seen Evans tap into her real life in order to develop her character.

“Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is also set to be in action this evening as she goes one on one with Asuka ahead of Hell In A Cell. The two women will be involved in a triple threat match alongside Becky Lynch this Sunday with the title on the line, but which wrestler will take the momentum going into that show?

Also announced for tonight’s show is a contract signing between Bobby Lashley and his current rivals Omos and MVP. They are scheduled to compete in a two-on-one handicap match at Hell In A Cell, and on “Raw” tonight they will make that encounter official.

The following line-up is announced for tonight:

Cody Rhodes responds to Seth Rollins

The Usos vs. Riddle & Shinsuke Nakamura (#1 Contendership Match – If Riddle and Nakamura win they get a shot at the Undisputed Tag Team Titles

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

Lacey Evans returns

Contract signing for Bobby Lashley’s handicap match with Omos and MVP at WWE Hell In A Cell

