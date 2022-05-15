Shelton Benjamin will be out of action for a while.

WWE star Shelton Benjamin took to Twitter to announce that he’s sustained an undisclosed injury that’ll keep him ‘on the shelf for a while.

“For only the second time In my career, An injury has put me on the shelf. I’ll be back soon. In the meantime, I will be putting in the work to come back better than I was before my little setback. See you guys soon!” Benjamin posted on Twitter.

While the 15-year WWE veteran says it was only his second injury, he was reportedly out with an injury before WrestleMania 20 back in 2004 and again ahead of his return to the company in 2017, where he confirmed that he had suffered a torn rotator cuff, which delayed his return after a seven-year hiatus.

Benjamin last competed on the 4/25 episode of ‘Main Event’ where he and Cedric Alexander lost to the Street Profits. He last appeared on WWE television during the 4/1 edition of SmackDown where he took part in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which was won by Madcap Moss the night before WrestleMania 38. The three-time Intercontinental Champion recently had to dispel worries from fans that he had been released to the company after rumors began to swirl following he and Hurt Business teammate Cedric Alexander lost several matches on WWE programming leading up to WrestleMania 38.

Wrestling Inc. would like to wish Shelton Benjamin a speedy recovery.

