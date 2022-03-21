WWE’s Shelton Benjamin is setting the record straight.

Benjamin took to Twitter over the weekend to squash rumors about him being released from the company. Benjamin also took the opportunity to take a playful jab at his long-time social media rival Mia Yim.

“I have not been released from WWE,” Benjamin tweeted on Saturday. “I obviously don’t know where this false report started (probably @MiaYim )but for those that cared thank you but at this time your concerns are premature.”

Shelton Benjamin has been a regular on WWE RAW over recent weeks. He and Cedric Alexander lost a tag team match to Rey & Dominik Mysterio on last Monday night’s episode.

Benjamin recently spoke about what his future goals are in wrestling, including capturing the top title. Some have suggested Benjamin join the growing list of RAW roster members appearing on NXT, Benjamin has said that he is up for that, but his top priority is still to become WWE Champion.

“Honestly I want a WWE Championship,” Benjamin told Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman. “NXT is great and if given the opportunity, of course, I would go down there. I would love to work with them. To help nurture this new talent for the next generation, because we need that. But if you’re asking me personally, I was the WWE Championship. After the WWE Championship, then we can start focusing elsewhere.”

Shelton Benjamin also recently admitted he’d love to face current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at some point. Benjamin and Lesnar are long-time friends, dating back to their days in WWE’s developmental system in Ohio Valley Wrestling.

I have not been released from WWE. I obviously don’t know where this false report started (probably @MiaYim )but for those that cared thank you but at this time your concerns are premature. — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) March 19, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]