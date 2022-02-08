Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman recently caught up with WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin during the WWE Royal Rumble media row in St. Louis. At the Rumble, his fellow Hurt Business member, Bobby Lashley faced Brock Lesnar and went on to win the WWE Championship. The Beast is someone Benjamin has a long history with, going back to college, and he admitted to wanting a match with him.

“Of course, I want a shot, absolutely,” he said. “But I think for me it is a little different because I have a very long history with Brock that proceeds WWE. So, I know what I can do against him.”

Shelton Benjamin and Lesnar are both former amateur athletes. That’s something that WWE is looking at more now with its new hiring policy, and the Hurt Business star spoke about that. He admitted that he has mixed feelings about the changes.

“I mean, I think me and Brock, and Gable, and Bobby, we are all a testament to that kind of thinking. If you bring in athletes, you’re going to get great talent, great matches, great performances. I kind of have mixed feelings on only focusing on that,” he said. “Because again, there’s a lot of great talent out there that I think deserves a shot.

“So to say we are going to focus primarily on this product type vs. this I have mixed feelings about that. But it is what it is, just like everything, card subject to change. This could just be a phase, but I also believe that great talent, they’re going to find their way here no matter what. It’s more of a hurdle, not a wall.”

Shelton Benjamin also spoke about what his future goals are in wrestling. He still wants to have major achievements in the business, and that includes capturing the top title. When it comes to possibly working in NXT, that’s something he’s up for, but after becoming WWE Champion.

“Honestly I want a WWE Championship,” he admitted. “NXT is great and if given the opportunity, of course, I would go down there. I would love to work with them. To help nurture this new talent for the next generation, because we need that. But if you’re asking me personally, I was the WWE Championship. After the WWE Championship, then we can start focusing elsewhere.”

