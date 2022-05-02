WWE is reportedly giving its new talent just 90 days to show improvements or else they may get reported, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Releases in WWE have become more frequent over recent years, and last week the company cut another 10 employees last week from NXT. There were a variety of reasons for that, and it had been reported that Harland had been let go due to a lack of progress. That is something that WWE is now looking at for all the new wrestlers that join.

Talent will reportedly be fine if they’re showing steady progress throughout their time. But, if there is not a quick improvement, then there is a chance they will not be kept around long past 90 days. This even includes those who sign on to long-term contracts, as even they are being given 90 days to showcase their ability.

Meltzer did add that Harland had not shown enough progression in his time with the company overall. Not all of the wrestlers were released for that reason though, such as Dakota Kai. Her release was down to WWE not seeing her as a main roster talent.

The full list of released talents from last week are as follows:

Dakota Kai

Malcolm Bivens

Dexter Lumis (Sam Shaw)

Paige Prinzivalli (Blair Baldwin)

Harland (Parker Boudreaux)

Persia Pirotta (Stephanie De Landre)

Sanjana George (Vish Kanya)

Draco Anthony (Reginald Chase Crews)

Mila Malani (Kellie Morga)

Raelyn Divine (Jaylen Williams)

It has been reported that there could be more releases coming in the future in regards to NXT talent. But, at this point, nothing has been confirmed in regards to anyone else being cut.

