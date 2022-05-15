As noted, WWE announced that Madcap Moss was transported to a local medical facility to undergo further testing after the attack from Happy Corbin on SmackDown.

Friday’s WWE SmackDown saw Happy Corbin savagely attack his former ally, Madcap Moss, during a segment in the ring. He even went as far as to wrap a chair around Moss’ neck and smash one side of it with the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy.

On the newest edition of Talking Smack, WWE specified exactly what type of injury Madcap Moss is now suffering from. According to WWE social media pages, Moss is suffering a “cervical contusion” and will be out of action indefinitely. The recovery time for a typical spinal contusion is between six months to a year, so it will be interesting to see when the rising WWE star returns to action.

After SmackDown, Madcap Moss’ friend-turned-enemy, Happy Corbin returned to the ring to compete in an untelevised dark match against WWE RAW star, Bobby Lashley. Lashley would deliver several of his signature spears and get an easy pinfall over Corbin.

Stay tuned for further updates.

