A title unification match that’s been anticipated for weeks is being promoted for tonight’s WWE “SmackDown”.

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) will face the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The match is being promoted as “winners take all”.

The match was first announced for the WrestleMania Backlash event. However, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre were later added to the match, making it a 6-man tag team contest. Reigns and The Usos went on to win the match.

RK-Bro reissued their challenge for a title unification match during the show-closing segment on last Friday’s SmackDown. The Usos accepted and the match was officially announced.

As of Friday morning, that is the only match announced for tonight’s “SmackDown”.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8 PM ET.

