It appears Madcap Moss could return to SmackDown next week with a brand new gimmick.

After missing two episodes of SmackDown to sell injuries from a Happy Corbin attack on the May 13 episode, Moss announced his return via social media on Friday. His return was later confirmed during the live telecast of SmackDown.

As seen below, Moss wrote on Twitter that Corbin will see a brand new side of him next week.

You spit in the face of Andre’s legacy. You tried to end my career. But you didn’t – cuz Madcap is built different. Corbin, get ready to see a side of me you’ve never seen before No jokes. No cap. Next week on #SmackDown I’m coming to WHOOP YOUR ASS

Later, Corbin responded to the news of Moss’ return with a promo that WWE released on social media. You can see his promo below.

Earlier this month, Corbin brutally attacked Moss with a steel chair and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy, which Moss won on the April 1 “WrestleMania SmackDown” episode.

Moss and Corbin had previously been aligned, until they split on the April 8 episode of SmackDown.

A previous report suggested that WWE has plans to switch up the Madcap Moss character now that he is working as a babyface.

