When Adam Cole decided to jump ship to All Elite Wrestling, his legacy in “NXT” was showcased during his final match for the company at NXT TakeOver 36. The longest reigning “NXT” Champion faced his former Undisputed Era partner Kyle O’Reilly in a 2-out-of-3 falls match ,which he lost, ending his five-year run with the black and gold brand.

Cole has gone on the record that AEW seemed like fun and somewhere he wanted to be, particularly given his relationship with several talent who work for the company. Although it felt like a homecoming, that didn’t stop the former “NXT” superstar from feeling sadness towards his time with WWE coming to an end.

“I’m an emotional guy, and I don’t think I’ve ever said this, but I cried like a baby after that match,” Cole said during an appearance on “The Kurt Angle Show.” “I’m sitting there, I’m watching this video package before the match, and its pictures of me and Kyle from 2009, and all this Ring of Honor stuff, and us wrestling each other in New Japan, and I know this is my last night at NXT … I was crying before I went out there.”

O’Reilly and Cole have faced each other dozens of times over the years in several different promotions. The former UE members didn’t have to wait too long before reuniting in AEW, as O’Reilly joined Cole just three months after his debut at AEW All Out.

“Getting to do that with him, there’s no one I would’ve rather wrestled or been in there with than Kyle,” Cole said. “Just because I got to close my Ring of Honor chapter with him in a lot of ways, I got to close my PWG chapter and then my “NXT” chapter with Kyle. So it was a very special night and a very emotional night for me.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit “The Kurt Angle Show” with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]