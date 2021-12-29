Less than a year after the Undisputed Era was a key cog on WWE NXT, members Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish now find themselves reunited in AEW. In an appearance on Throwing Down w/Renee & Miesha, Adam Cole revealed that he is and isn’t surprised at the reunion, both because they accomplished so much and because where he O’Reilly goes, the others usually follows.

“You know it’s crazy to say this, but yes and no,” Cole said. “The reason no is because, again, you think about all the stuff we did for those four years in NXT and how awesome that time was together with those guys. And I thought ‘okay, cool. We had that moment together and that was a really, really fun time period.’ Now imagining that elsewhere is really surreal to think. But at the same time, I have worked in the same company as Kyle O’Reilly since 2009. Literally since 2009.

“I started wrestling in 2008. Me and him have worked together, either against each other as opponents, or as a group or tag team since 2009. So that small period where Kyle was not in AEW, that was the only three or four months or whatever where I hadn’t been in the same company as Kyle. So it feels right at the same time. At this point, I’m just convinced that wherever Kyle is, I’m going to end up. It’s just meant to be. But to answer the question, yes it’s beyond cool. I love Kyle O’Reilly to death.”

Adam Cole is scheduled to team with both O’Reilly and Fish on the next AEW Dynamite against the Best Friends. When asked how much influence he had on O’Reilly joining AEW, Cole said he let O’Reilly make the decision himself.

“Kyle’s a great guy, and it’s a big reason I love him so much,” Cole said. “And Kyle had a very similar story to me in that he had a wonderful experience in NXT. He has nothing bad to say about anybody there, he had a great time, he grew a lot as a wrestler, just like I grew a lot as a wrestler in my time there. So he was weighing the pros and cons and kind of thinking ‘what would be good for me? What would be best for me?’

“And I kind of let him make his own decision. Because the last thing I wanted to do in any way, shape or form was kind of talk him into doing something. Kyle is very good at making the right call and making the right decision. And I knew he was going to do what was best for him and his family. And as he was weighing the options out and we were talking, again, I was just kind of there as a soundboard. And Kyle just decided on his own what he wanted to do. I think he made the right call, and I’m very excited he’s here.”

To quote this article, please credit Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription