AEW is reportedly dealing with COVID-19-related issues right now with its talent, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest “Wrestling Observer Radio.”

While no names were specifically mentioned, Tony Khan was apparently without a lot of names this week for “AEW Dynamite” and the taping of “AEW Rampage” due to issues surrounding COVID-19. This is the reason the company did not announce a lot about the show beforehand, which is something that AEW typically does.

It is currently unknown whether those who have been affected by COVID-19 right now were involved at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event, or whether or not they will be available to compete on “AEW Dynamite” next week.

Everything about the show this week had to be put together late due to fears over talent being unavailable. While some wrestlers may not have been able to attend the event this week, fortunately, the main event was not affected outside of the already known injury to Bryan Danielson.

All twelve men announced for the match were fit and able to compete inside Blood & Guts, although that encounter did add another wrestler to the growing injury list that the company is dealing with right now. Santana suffered an issue during the match and actually had to be taken out of the cage and to the back because of it.

Talk of COVID-19 has thankfully slowed down in the wrestling world as of late, with the issue not being as prevalent as it was at the peak of the pandemic, when promotions would often have to change and adapt to issues on the fly. But, the fact that wrestlers were not able to be part of the show this week does highlight the fact that AEW is still taking the matter seriously in order to keep everyone as far as possible.

