The 7/1 edition of “AEW Rampage” was taped from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI after the live telecast of 6/29 “Dynamite” went off the air.

* Brody King won the inaugural 20-man Royal Rampage battle royal, last eliminating Darby Allin to earn a future title shot against AEW Interim Champion Jon Moxley. King entered the match at #19. RUSH and Penta Oscuro eliminated each other from the battle royal, possibly setting up a future match.

The order of entrants can be found below [H/T Marco Rovere of Wrestling Inc.]:

Tony Nese (eliminated by Darby Allin) Powerhouse Hobbs (eliminated by Keith Lee) Hangman Page (eliminated by Brody King) Darby Allin (eliminated by Brody King) Ricky Starks (eliminated by Hangman Page) The Butcher (eliminated by Darby Allin) John Silver (eliminated by Ricky Starks) Max Caster (eliminated by Swerve Strickland) RUSH (eliminated by Penta Oscuro) Penta Oscuro (eliminated by RUSH) The Blade (eliminated by Darby Allin) Swerve Strickland (eliminated by Butcher & Blade) Keith Lee (eliminated by Ricky Starks) Matt Hardy (eliminated by Butcher & Blade) Dustin Rhodes (eliminated by Powerhouse Hobbs) Frankie Kazarian (eliminated by The Blade) Dante Martin (eliminated by Brody King) Konosuke Takeshita (eliminated by Butcher & Blade) Brody King (winner) Orange Cassidy (eliminated by Swerve Strickland)

The above list is not the order of eliminations, but only entrants.

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defeated Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI in a non-title match.

* Toni Storm defeated Nyla Rose via pinfall. After the match, Marina Shafir attacked Storm with a Judo Throw and then began beating her down. Thunder Rosa made the run-in and the save. Toni and Rosa shook hands after the match, less than a week after their title match at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

The tapings ended with AEW President Tony Khan bringing out John Silver, Negative One, Danhausen, HOOK (who didn’t stick around) and Orange Cassidy. They joined Rosa and Storm for a goodnight hug, as seen below.

Earlier in the night, after “Dynamite” went off the air, Khan thanked the audience and revealed his plans to bring a future AEW pay-per-view to Detroit, MI.

