The 7/1 edition of “AEW Rampage” was taped from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI after the live telecast of 6/29 “Dynamite” went off the air.
* Brody King won the inaugural 20-man Royal Rampage battle royal, last eliminating Darby Allin to earn a future title shot against AEW Interim Champion Jon Moxley. King entered the match at #19. RUSH and Penta Oscuro eliminated each other from the battle royal, possibly setting up a future match.
The order of entrants can be found below [H/T Marco Rovere of Wrestling Inc.]:
- Tony Nese (eliminated by Darby Allin)
- Powerhouse Hobbs (eliminated by Keith Lee)
- Hangman Page (eliminated by Brody King)
- Darby Allin (eliminated by Brody King)
- Ricky Starks (eliminated by Hangman Page)
- The Butcher (eliminated by Darby Allin)
- John Silver (eliminated by Ricky Starks)
- Max Caster (eliminated by Swerve Strickland)
- RUSH (eliminated by Penta Oscuro)
- Penta Oscuro (eliminated by RUSH)
- The Blade (eliminated by Darby Allin)
- Swerve Strickland (eliminated by Butcher & Blade)
- Keith Lee (eliminated by Ricky Starks)
- Matt Hardy (eliminated by Butcher & Blade)
- Dustin Rhodes (eliminated by Powerhouse Hobbs)
- Frankie Kazarian (eliminated by The Blade)
- Dante Martin (eliminated by Brody King)
- Konosuke Takeshita (eliminated by Butcher & Blade)
- Brody King (winner)
- Orange Cassidy (eliminated by Swerve Strickland)
The above list is not the order of eliminations, but only entrants.
* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defeated Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI in a non-title match.
* Toni Storm defeated Nyla Rose via pinfall. After the match, Marina Shafir attacked Storm with a Judo Throw and then began beating her down. Thunder Rosa made the run-in and the save. Toni and Rosa shook hands after the match, less than a week after their title match at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.
The tapings ended with AEW President Tony Khan bringing out John Silver, Negative One, Danhausen, HOOK (who didn’t stick around) and Orange Cassidy. They joined Rosa and Storm for a goodnight hug, as seen below.
Earlier in the night, after “Dynamite” went off the air, Khan thanked the audience and revealed his plans to bring a future AEW pay-per-view to Detroit, MI.
