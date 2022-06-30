AEW President Tony Khan thanked fans at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI after the 6/29 live episode of “AEW Dynamite Blood And Guts” went off the air.

During his speech, Khan emphasized that he plans on bringing a pay-per-view event to Motor City at some point in the future. As seen in the video clip below, Khan also shared a moment with Orange Cassidy, John Silver, AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa, Toni Storm, Negative One and Danhausen after the tapings for the 7/1 “AEW Rampage” wrapped up.

Shortly after the brutal “Blood & Guts” match concluded, Eddie Kingston sold a back injury and then proceeded to thank fans in Detroit. He was reportedly helped out of the ring by his teammates, Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club, and Ortiz of Proud & Powerful. As reported earlier, Santana suffered an injury midway through “Blood & Guts” and was taken to the back for medical assistance. He wasn’t part of the post-match celebration either.

What an epic war here at #BloodAndGuts, and here are your winners, the #BlackpoolCombatClub! It's been an insane night of action here on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/vthK1PYaJo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 30, 2022

Prior to Kingston’s promo, Moxley was seen sitting atop the double-cage structure for a long time, looking to pick thumbtacks out of his boots. Once the victors of “Blood & Guts” left the ring, Khan stepped out to address the fans.

Since the ring was wrecked from the “Blood & Guts” match, AEW officials required a lot of time to change over for the “Rampage” tapings, including changing the canvas in each ring. “Rampage” would then kick off with the inaugural Royal Rampage battle royal. You can click here for spoilers from that match, which determined the new #1 contender to Moxley’s Interim AEW World Championship. Other matches taped for the 7/1 “Rampage” include AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI in a non-title bout and Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose.

H/T to PWInsider for the post-show notes

