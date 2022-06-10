AEW hopes to rope in some added viewers with exclusive content before “AEW Rampage” takes off tonight at 10 PM ET. The promotion revealed on Twitter that before Eddie Kingston and Jake Hager kick off the program in singles competition they will make their entrances on AEW’s YouTube Channel and Twitter.

#AEW Exclusive

Before #AEWRampage airs at its normal time 10pm ET / 9pm CT TONIGHT on @tntdrama, watch @RealJakeHager and @MadKing1981 #EddieKingston make their Rampage entrances for the opening match on #AEW social media at 9:55pm ET / 8:55pm CT TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/WHwGMWb6P2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 10, 2022

Kingston vs. Hager was made official this past Wednesday on “AEW Dynamite” after Hager helped to eliminate the Mad King in the Casino Battle Royale to kick off the program. The match was to determine who would fight Jon Moxley later in the evening with the winner going on to compete for the Interim AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door. Kingston was irate after the elimination and made as much clear during a backstage promo. Kingston has been involved in an ongoing feud with the Jericho Appreciation Society and Hager appears to be a massive roadblock en route to fighting Chris Jericho once more. Kingston did team up with Santana, Ortiz, John Moxley, and Bryan Danielson to face the faction at Double Or Nothing, but the babyfaces found themselves on the losing side of things.

Also on tap for “Rampage” tonight is a major six-man tag that has FTR and Trent Beretta teaming up to face Will Ospreay and Aussie Open. In addition to that, Satnam Singh will make his in-ring debut as he teams up with Jay Lethal, Red Velvet will face Kris Statlander and we’ll hear from Hookhausen following their victory at the Double or Nothing Buy-In.

This is the first time in weeks that “Rampage” will see itself in its normal Friday, 10 PM ET timeslot as the program has had to make adjustments due to the ongoing NBA and NHL playoffs.

