Tonight’s episode of AEW “Rampage” is the last stop before Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Tonight’s card includes the first-ever one-on-one match between Andrade El Idolo and Rey Fenix.

Andrade disappeared from AEW programming after losing a coffin match to Darby Allin on an episode of “Dynamite” back in April, but he resurfaced as the unannounced “joker” for the Casino Battle Royale on “Dynamite” two weeks ago.

Andrade will not be part of the Forbidden Door event. He says he was supposed to be the opponent for Will Ospreay. However, New Japan Pro-Wrestling nixed the idea due to its relationship with Mexico’s CMLL promotion. Andrade has been working for CMLL’s rival, AAA.

Fenix is coming off of a big win this past weekend. He won the AAA Cruiserweight Championship and Latin America Championship in a five-way match at the TripleMania XXX event in Tijuana last Saturday night.

Fans will get a preview tonight of one of the matches being promoted for Forbidden Door. FTR’s Cash Wheeler will face Jeff Cobb, who is part of the United Empire faction in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. FTR currently holds the Ring of Honor Tag Team Titles. Cobb and Great-O-Khan are the IWGP Tag Team Champions. Both sets of gold will be on the line in a three-way match at Forbidden Door, with Roppongi Vice as the third team involved.

FTR won the ROH Tag Team Titles from The Briscoes at the Supercard of Honor event back in early April. Cobb and Great-O-Khan are in their second reign as IWGP Tag Team Champs after regaining the titles from Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens at NJPW’s Dominion event earlier this month.

Also on tonight’s “Rampage”, HOOK will face The DKC from NJPW’s LA Dojo. HOOK enters the match undefeated in nine career contests.

The following line-up is announced for tonight:

Andrade El Idolo vs. Rey Fenix

Cash Wheeler vs. Jeff Cobb

The DKC vs. HOOK

Serena Deeb & Mercedes Martinez in action

Stay tuned for more on tonight's "Rampage" and be sure to join us for live coverage at 10 PM ET.

