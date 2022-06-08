AEW star Matt Hardy has drawn comparisons between The Judgment Day turning on Edge and a betrayal storyline that he was involved in earlier this year.

As seen in the tweet below, Hardy was referring to the March 9 episode of “Dynamite,” where Andrade El Idolo, Private Party, The Butcher and the rest of the Andrade-Hardy Family Office (AHFO) turned their backs on him.

Young kids don’t have any respect for their mentors nowadays..🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/KOaTPkUyT0 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 7, 2022

As noted earlier, WWE reportedly made the decision to have Finn Balor join The Judgment Day a few days before Sunday’s Hell in a Cell premium live event, but the betrayal angle involving Edge was originally not part of the plan. Edge, the founder of the stable, leaving The Judgment Day was not discussed until the afternoon hours prior to Monday’s “Raw,” the report added. It was also noted that WWE wanted to go a more “supernatural route” with the faction, which Edge was said to have been opposed to.

In the aftermath of the betrayal angle, Edge has been reportedly moved to the babyface side of the red brand roster. With Edge being stretchered out of the arena Monday, it’s unlikely that he would be returning to WWE TV in the near future. The Hall of Famer has a limited schedule on his WWE contract and has recently wrestled in three consecutive premium live events – WrestleMania 38, WrestleMania Backlash and Sunday’s Hell in a Cell. Edge could potentially return in time for the July 30 SummerSlam event in Nashville to get his revenge on Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]