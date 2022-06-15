Dragon Lee is the second prominent luchador this week to mention his inability to work with NJPW. It was originally Andrade El Idolo who stated outright on Twitter that he was unable to work with NJPW thanks to the rocky relationship between AAA and CMLL. Lee piggy-backed on El Idolo’s statement.

Me neither, damn politics 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/cSUGArcJaX — Dragon Lee ドラゴンリー (@dragonlee95) June 14, 2022

That quote-tweet received a “thumbs down” in agreement from El Idolo who had a recent back-and-forth with Konnan, who came to the defense of AAA stating that the promotion has nothing to do with New Japan’s or CMLL’s “arcane decisions.” El Idolo then responded with “You just ask me for dates and you don’t cancel the days and tell your boss to pay me,” before he deleted the tweet.

CMLL and New Japan have had a partnership since 2009 and following complications from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, both promotions released a joint statement reaffirming their “unwavering” relationship as the two remain exclusive partners with one another.

“New Japan Pro-Wrestling is proud to issue this joint declaration with CMLL to reaffirm our mutual commitment. There is plenty more to come from NJPW’s partnership with CMLL in the future, and we appreciate your support.”

That left AAA as the odd promotion out, creating tension for talents who worked shows for both AAA and CMLL. Dragon Lee and El Idolo are two of those talents and according to a new report, the latter is off the Forbidden Door card due to his ties to AAA. Also not competing at Forbidden Door will be the Lucha Brothers, who are also associated with AAA.

Lee was slated to team up with Dralistico at Saturday’s upcoming AAA TripleMania Tijuana event, but that match is currently off due to Jeff Hardy’s DUI arrest on Monday and El Idolo last worked with AAA earlier in the year for the TripleMania XXX show in Monterrey.

