Jake Atlas’s status in AEW has been in question since the wrestler was arrested and charged with domestic battery back in May. Atlas debuted for the company in January and even received the coveted “Jake Atlas is All Elite” graphic but suffered a torn ACL during his debut match.

Fightful Select is now reporting that Atlas was on a per-appearance deal with AEW and that the deal was paused after his injury. The paused deal was said to have lapsed in the meantime, and AEW no longer has any connection to Atlas. Atlas, real name Kenny Sanchez Martinez, was arrested on May 23rd, after a physical altercation with his partner. A verbal quarrel between the two men soon became physical, with a nearby witness getting involved and separating the two parties.

A visibly and audibly enraged Atlas followed his boyfriend out to the parking lot and became physically aggressive, tearing his boyfriend’s tank top and scratching his arm. Atlas was eventually convinced to go home, but Atlas demanded to return to the apartment that he shared with his boyfriend, so that Atlas could retrieve his dog.

Back at the apartment, Atlas refused to leave, despite numerous pleas from his partner. His partner called 911, at which point police were dispatched. Atlas refused to give his side of the story to authorities, instead choosing to bad-mouth his partner, and was determined to be the aggressor.

Atlas has since signed a no-contact order that agrees to have no communication and to keep a distance of 500 ft. from the victim. Atlas was released from jail on May 23rd and is set to be arraigned on June 28th at 7:30 am local time.

Before making his debut in AEW, Atlas had originally planned on taking time away from pro wrestling to focus on his mental health.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts