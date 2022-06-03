The rumors of Thunder Rosa’s unhappiness in AEW ought to be taken with a grain of salt.

On Thursday, WhatCulture reported that the AEW Women’s World Champion had “become frustrated with how little she has been on-screen” including this past Wednesday on “Dynamite” where there was no mention of her title defense against Serena Deeb at Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

In an update from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rosa was actually booked for a segment on “Dynamite” but left the Kia Forum in Los Angeles due to an illness. Several of her friends with her were also reportedly ill and left along with her.

The Observer echoed PWInsider’s report from Thursday which noted that Rosa was sent home due to an illness. Rosa reportedly attended the taping in L.A. but wasn’t feeling well and therefore was sent home to convalesce by the AEW medical staff. The report also confirmed that Rosa didn’t suffer an injury during her match with Deeb at Double Or Nothing.

While Rosa didn’t confirm the report, she did announce her decision to take a few days off social media.

I will be off my socials for a couple of days. Please contact my media director for any enquiries @AllenOrozco. But I will be in @BustedOpenRadio tomorrow. ✌🏼 — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) June 2, 2022

For what it’s worth, WhatCulture’s earlier report also stated that Rosa was frustrated at not being invited to the post-Double or Nothing media scrum, where she wanted to advertise the auctioning off of her ring gear to benefit the families of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting. Her gear at Sunday’s pay-per-view honored the 21 victims who lost their lives in the shooting.

If there’s any truth at all to the rumors, one can expect Rosa to speak her piece on Friday’s episode of Busted Open Radio. Going forward, Rosa will co-host an hour of the wrestling podcast every Friday from 11 AM ET to 12 PM ET.

Since defeating Dr. Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s World Title in March, Rosa has had two successful title defenses – against Nyla Rose at Battle of the Belts II and Deeb at Double or Nothing.

Tomorrow,my official debut on @BustedOpenRadio w/@davidlagreca1 @TheMarkHenry @GiftofGabSXM

Plus am bringing my first surprised guest to announce the auction of my gear from #DoubleOrNothing with the proceeds to be donated to the families of the #Uvalde victims. pic.twitter.com/mze7XunHiI — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) June 2, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]