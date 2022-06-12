This week’s AEW “Dynamite” was headlined by a match between Jon Moxley and Kyle O’Reilly to determine who would go to the Interim AEW World Title match at “Forbidden Door” on June 26.

When all was said and done, Mox got the victory and advances to the Pay-Per-View, but what about what was happening off-camera during the episode? According to a new report from “Fightful” select, one thing people didn’t see on TV is that Red Velvet may have been dealing with some sort of injury. Apparently, the Baddies member was being carted around after the shows for an unspecified reason.

The All Atlantic Championship was introduced to AEW fans in a video package during Wednesday’s show, with four qualifying matches set to determine who will become the inaugural champion at “Forbidden Door”. Pac is currently the only participant that is guaranteed a spot in the four-way match, with more competitors being decided in the coming weeks. The report has a brief note about the Title, stating that there have been “general plans” for it for several months.

It’s likely that regular viewers of AEW noticed that one of their brightest homegrown stars, MJF, was completely absent from this past week’s episode. MJF wasn’t mentioned one single time throughout the broadcast despite delivering a highly acclaimed promo the week prior. According to the notes, MJF hasn’t traveled with the company since the promo but he is still being heavily talked about among the AEW talent.

Lastly, away from the show itself, there was a tornado scare the night before “Dynamite” that required the AEW talent staying at their hotel to be evacuated from the building. Obviously, everyone is safe from that ordeal and it didn’t escalate further.

