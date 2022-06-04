The EST of WWE has created an impressive list of accomplishments since arriving on the main roster in April 2020.

Belair’s “WrestleMania” streak is incomparable, main eventing her first ‘Mania against Sasha Banks and capturing the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship in the process. One year later, at “WrestleMania 38”, Belair defeated Becky Lynch to capture her first WWE “Raw Women’s Title” and keep her WrestleMania streak going.

This weekend, Belair will defend her Women’s Title against both Lynch and Asuka in a triple threat match. In this scenario, Belair doesn’t even have to be pinned or submitted to lose her Championship, however, that is hardly fazing the EST.

“I’m really excited that this gets to be a triple threat,” Belair told “Sports Illustrated“. “I’m following Becky Lynch as champion, and those are big shoes to fill so I want the biggest challenges. I get to step back in the ring with Becky after overcoming her at ‘WrestleMania’ … Now you add Asuka; she adds even more excitement. Asuka is one of the best competitors in WWE. I got to have a match with her on ‘Raw’ last week, and that was a taste of what to expect.

“The three of us are so different. We’re going to have a dynamic in this match that people aren’t used to seeing.”

So what future goals are on her mind if Belair retains the Title this Sunday? There is still one major player in the women’s division that Beliar hasn’t had a significant feud with at this point.

“I want to carry this all the way to WrestleMania next year, where I can hopefully take down Charlotte [Flair], the fourth Four Horsewoman. I’m trying to go all the way with this. I want to be known as one of the greatest.’”

A major story that recently broke in the world of professional wrestling was Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE during a live episode of “Raw”. WWE has since called Naomi and Banks “unprofessional” and claimed they “let us all down” due to their decision to abruptly leave the company on a night they were booked in the main event of a televised show.

Beliar has been involved in storylines with both women, and knowing them personally, she was asked about the current situation that has unfolded.

“I’ve shared some amazing moments with them both, and I’d rather not speak on it,” she says. “That’s their story to share, and they should be the first ones to speak on it.”

