Brock is back, whether you like it or not.

A recent plague of injuries hangs around the neck of WWE’s main event scene like an albatross, with Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton both out of action for the rest of the year. Both men were slated to be major contenders for the company’s top titles, and with plans having to be shuffled in the wake of the chaos, WWE has called an audible and brought back Brock Lesnar to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing Match at WWE Summerslam, despite the two having recently had a high-profile program culminating in last April’s WrestleMania 38 main event.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was recently asked about Lesnar’s return on his “Hall Of Fame Podcast,” with a fan wondering if bringing Brock back so soon after WrestleMania means “they’re desperate.”

“I wouldn’t call it desperate,” Booker answered. “I would call it pulling the ace out. That’s what you do.”

Booker went on to say that the tricky situation WWE currently has with a lack of bankable main event talent should be seen as an opportunity by other wrestlers, saying “Sometimes you gotta put yourself in a position for someone to see you and want to put the rocket on you.”

“You may not get a chance to do a whole lot in the ring,” Booker continued, “but you gotta make people look at you a certain way and go ‘Man, we need to do something with this guy’ … I never once thought about somebody writing something for me. I said ‘I’m gonna go out there and whoop somebody’s ass,’ to the point to where somebody say, ‘Man, we gotta keep him over!’ That’s why I got 35 titles! Not putting myself over or anything like that, but then again, yes I am.”

