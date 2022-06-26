Last Sunday saw John Morrison replace Jeff Hardy in the main event of AAA TripleMania XXX: Tijuana due to Jeff’s recent arrest, and it saw the former WWE Superstar parody Matt’s brother.

Morrison is well known for changing his surname to reflect the place where he is working, and that is what he did for AAA where he worked as Johnny ‘Hardy’ in a match where he teamed with Matt in a losing effort against Dragon Lee and Dralistico. He would not only channel the name but Johnny could also be seen dancing his way to the ring, taking a page out of Jeff’s book.

Matt Hardy & Johnny “Hardy” #TripleMania30 pic.twitter.com/djyXADgZPt — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) June 19, 2022

While the last-minute replacement proved to be a popular one amongst fans, during his “Hall Of Fame podcast,” Booker T questioned the situation, admitting he doesn’t know if he “would be making light of that situation.” In his opinion, he’s not sure he would be “having Jeff on people’s minds from a wrestling perspective right now.”

“I think Jeff’s situation is much bigger than TripleMania or anything that’s going on in wrestling right now,” he said. “I said that before he ever stepped in the ring, after he left WWE. I want to see nothing but good things for Jeff Hardy, and right now, doing a spoof like that, I don’t know. I think that’s going to make him miss that more than anything.”

For Booker, “the parodying and the Hardy name” is something that is going to make Jeff long to return to the squared circle, especially given that he knew “that was his spot.”

“I don’t think that’s going to help him at all. Is it going to hurt him? I don’t know, but I know that it’s not going to help him at all,” he said.

Jeff is currently suspended from AEW without pay following his third DUI arrest in 10 years, and Tony Khan revealed in a statement that Jeff will not be back in the ring for his company until he has received treatment and had a period of sobriety. Of course, this is the reason he was also pulled from the recent AAA event, where he was originally scheduled to partner with his brother.

Khan did make it clear in his statement that AEW is willing to help Jeff receive the help he needs, and the wrestling legend is apparently open to receiving that. The situation is something that Booker has weighed in on several times since it became public knowledge, and he has urged fans to “not abandon Jeff Hardy,” as he believes “this is the time to really rally behind him”.

