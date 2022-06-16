Jeff Hardy was arrested this past Monday morning for DUI. This is Jeff’s third DUI arrest in the last ten years.

While on the Hall of Fame Podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer and six-time World Champion Booker T urged fans to not write off the three-time World Champion during this difficult time.

“Do not abandon Jeff Hardy,” Booker T stated. “This is not the time to abandon Jeff Hardy, it really isn’t. This is the time to really rally behind Jeff Hardy to be the Jeff that we all know and love more than anything.”

“To see him get pulled over and the police asked him, you know, where he’s on his way to and he said he had a ‘Doctor’s appointment for a brain scan’,” Booker T said. “I’m like, what the hell? You know what I mean? He’s got a ladder match two days after this and he’s got a doctor’s appointment for a brain scan?”

Jeff Hardy was released by WWE on December 9th, 2021, following Hardy walking out through the crowd after finishing his part in a match at a live event. After his non-compete clause expired, Jeff made his AEW debut, aiding his brother Matt Hardy in helping swarm off an attack from Andrade, Private Party, The Butcher, and The Blade. In doing so, Jeff signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Following Jeff’s arrest for DUI, the owner, and CEO of AEW, Tony Khan, announced that Jeff would be suspended without pay for his alleged actions. Tony Khan also noted in the statement that Jeff could only return if he completed the necessary treatment and maintained sobriety.

Reby, Matt Hardy’s wife, revealed in a video that the night prior to Jeff’s arrest, she requested that she asked the promoters of the event to not serve any form of alcohol to Jeff. Reby also shot down the idea that she and Matt enabled Jeff in any way.

