Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) recently stumbled upon a backstage photo of himself as The Fiend standing alongside the late Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) and Erick Rowan. In the background, Roman Reigns can be seen hilariously photobombing the former Wyatt Family.

Wyatt was nice enough to share the never-seen-before photo via Instagram. The photo admittedly made him smile and judging by the responses of several wrestlers and fans, it had the same effect on them.

I just found this picture. I didn’t know I had it, but it really made me smile. I hope it does the same for some of you.

#goodbyeforever

One can assume the photo was snapped sometime in 2019 when Wyatt introduced The Fiend persona on WWE TV. Furthermore, it was around this time when Lee and Rowan were in a brief rivalry with Reigns and Bryan Danielson. At the 2019 Hell in a Cell, Reigns & Danielson defeated Rowan & Lee in a tornado tag team match. Lee would depart from WWE a few months later.

Last month, Wyatt sent Wrestling Twitter into a tizzy with a series of posts that fans perceived as a sign of his comeback to WWE or pro wrestling in general. Besides changing his profile name to “WYATT 6,” Wyatt made several references to his WWE departure last July. He would also preach patience while preparing his fireflies for his inevitable comeback.

Earlier this year, a report suggested that Wyatt has set “a very high asking price” to return to wrestling, which led to his previous talks with AEW falling apart. The former WWE Champion was reportedly making in excess of $4 million a year in WWE prior to his release. During his time away from wrestling, Bray Wyatt has been pursuing Hollywood interests.

