Bret Hart kept his answers short and sweet, but the “Excellence Of Execution” made sure to express the love he has for his late brother Owen. Hart was in the midst of a signing as Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter asked the WWE Hall of Famer about the latest happenings in the world of pro wrestling. The topic of AEW honoring Hart’s younger brother with the Owen Hart Cup Tournament was brought up to which Hart replied, “I’m just happy to see Owen remembered in any way.”

Apter also asked Hart about his thoughts on the pomp and circumstance of AEW’s presentation. “It was very nice,” Hart stated. The inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finished up at AEW Double or Nothing with Adam Cole becoming the winner in the men’s bracket and Britt Baker winning the women’s bracket. Owen’s widow, Martha Hart, along with her children were on hand to present the trophy and the commemorative belts to each performer.

Back in 2009, Hart wrote a memorable autobiography simply titled, “Hitman” and Hart’s work was highly praised for his candidness and attention to detail. Apter asked Hart if he were to write a book about his relationship with Owen, what title would he give it? After some contemplation, Hart responded with “Brotherhood.”

Both Hart Brothers have found themselves back in the pro wrestling forefront as of late. With Owen being highly honored by AEW, Bret saw the spotlight recently as he seconded FTR during a Big Time Wrestling show in Webster, MA. Hart managed Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler against another legend in Arn Anderson who was in the corner of his son Brock and Brian Pillman Jr.

It was reported back in April that Hart signed a new deal with WWE, but it was later made clear that his contract was only a merchandising deal. In May, Hart was asked about his interest in working with AEW again as it was “Hitman” who first unveiled the AEW World Heavyweight Championship to the fans.

“There are a lot of things I would love to be part of with AEW and what they’re doing. I know they got some great wrestlers there and I have a lot of respect for the organization and all that, but right now I’m happy at home.“

