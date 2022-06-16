Brian Hebner is walking away from the business of professional wrestling.

Brian Hebner, the son of former WWE referee Earl Hebner, is a second-generation referee in the world of pro wrestling. Brian has been a referee in professional wrestling for over 20 years now and is best known for his time in WWE and IMPACT Wrestling. Hebner revealed on his podcast Refin’ It Up with Brian Hebner what his future in the pro wrestling business looks like.

“I am announcing that I am going to retire from professional wrestling as a full-time referee,” Hebner said. “This has nothing to do with anybody making me mad or making me angry, this is a move I am making about personal decisions.”

“[Slammiversary] weekend will be my last full-time wrestling gig, I guess,” Hebner stated. “I’m a single dad doing the best I can and it’s hard to be that guy when you’re on the road and missing so many things and I remember how much my son missed and it’s kind of a way of giving back to my family. But yeah, that is going to be my last show. I will finish out the day after which will be the TV tapings.”

Brian is currently the head referee at IMPACT Wrestling, however, he will not be holding that position for much longer. IMPACT Wrestling’s 20-year anniversary Pay-Per-View Slammiversary is this Sunday, June 19 at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee. The event will be headlined by IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander defending his title against former IMPACT World Champion Eric Young.

Earl, Brian’s father, last refereed over a year ago for AEW. Brian competed in one match in TNA, where Brian took on his father at TNA Capital Punishment in 2006 in a hair vs hair match. Brian walked away with the victory on that night.

