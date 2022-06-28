Carmella has had a rollercoaster career over her tenure with WWE, taking on a variety of roles, but she’s currently gearing up for another major opportunity at WWE’s Money In The Bank, as she will challenge for the “Raw” Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair. Ahead of that match, the former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion has taken to Twitter to address some of the many ways that WWE has used her, and the booking decisions that she has ended up having to overcome to be in her current position.

“You can make me a manager, give me a guy without a chin, a dance break mid match, change my character, have me wear a mask, be a last minute replacement and I’m ALWAYS going to show up and show out,” Carmella tweeted. “I rise to every occasion and you can’t take that away from me.”

Carmella originally debuted in “NXT” in 2014 as both a wrestler and manager for the tag team of Enzo Amore and Big Cass. Since getting called up to the main roster, there have been moments that saw Carmella as a focal point of the WWE women’s division, such as when she won the first-ever women’s Money In The Bank ladder match (in controversial fashion) and used that to defeat Charlotte Flair for the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship. But as she notes, she’s been presented inconsistently, has sometimes barely been used on television, or has primarily been a comedic act, such as when she was paired with R-Truth.

While Carmella is getting a title shot at the upcoming premium live event this Saturday, even that was not part of the original plans, as Rhea Ripley was previously slated to compete against Belair. WWE had to change plans because of a legitimate injury to The Judgment Day star, after which Carmella won a number one contender’s fatal fiveway against Becky Lynch, Asuka, Liv Morgan, and Alexa Bliss to earn her title match.

