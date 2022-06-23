Rhea Ripley’s current injury is not expected to be a long-term one according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of “Wrestling Observer Radio.”

It was revealed on “WWE Raw” this week that Ripley has not been medically cleared to compete in her scheduled “WWE Raw” Women’s Championship match at the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank premium live event, where she was expected to face Bianca Belair. While the company didn’t reveal any details about the nature of her issues, Ripley has since done that herself.

She took to social media to respond to a fan who claimed she didn’t look injured by stating, “Brain/teeth [injury]. Can’t see a brain injury. Stop being incompetent and reaching at nothing.” This is the reason why she has been written off television for now, but it isn’t expected to be a lengthy absence for her, as Ripley is set to be back fairly soon.

The Judgment Day star had shown a picture of some dental work she had done recently, which relates to the teeth issue she mentioned on social media. Ripley had braces put on the top of her mouth, clearly showcasing how the work had to be done in order to fix the injury she suffered.

Because of her injury, WWE held a fatal five-way at the start of “WWE Raw” this week in order to create a new number one contender for Belair’s title. In the end, Carmella picked up the victory against Becky Lynch, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan, and she will get her title shot at WWE’s Money In The Bank next Sunday.

When Belair announced the news of Ripley’s injury status, the EST of WWE did make it clear that she would still defend the title in the future against Ripley when she does return to the company, although there is no official date on when that is going to be taking place.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]