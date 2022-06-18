As noted, WWE’s Cody Rhodes isn’t taking much time to slow down following surgery on his torn pectoral muscle. ‘The American Nightmare’ was spotted showing a tape to new recruits of The Nightmare Factory, the wrestling school he runs alongside AEW’s QT Marshall.

The particular tape he was showing students at the time was indeed Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect at “SummerSlam 1991”, as Cody confirmed via social media. He explained that the choice of tape was heavily influenced by recent lessons the students were taking on, specifically, headlock takeovers.

In his post, Cody also reveals the “first tape study” that he typically shows students that come to The Nightmare Factory. A classic match from “The Great American Bash 1990” between Ric Flair and Sting is usually his go-to. This is the match where Sting won his first World Championship by defeating the seven-time Champion at the time, Flair, but perhaps equally as important as the title win were the circumstances surrounding the bout.

Flair only had his fellow Four Horsemen Arn Anderson in his corner while Sting had an array of talent on his side, including El Gigante, Junkyard Dog, Lex Luger, Paul Orndorff, & Rick and Scott Steiner. The chaos that occurred on the outside of the match added to the entertainment just as much as the wrestling clinic Sting and Flair put on inside the squared circle.

As for Cody, the latest timeline from WWE predicted he will be out of action for 9 months while he rehabs the surgically repaired pectoral. We will keep you updated on any news regarding Cody Rhodes’ recovery.

Sting V Flair GAB is usually the first “tape” study, but because they learn headlock takeovers in the first 5 weeks, this match is a bit more applicable. GREAT bunch of kids here. Only 3 of the 20 had ever seen it before! https://t.co/pC1uIVNGnq — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 17, 2022

