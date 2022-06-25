Some of the lineup for the Money In The Bank go-home edition of WWE “SmackDown” has been revealed.

First, all of the wrestlers who have qualified for this year’s Money in the Bank ladder matches will be appearing on the show. The list includes Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Sheamus, and Asuka.

Also, Happy Corbin will respond to Pat McAfee’s challenge to a match at SummerSlam.

Results of last Friday’s “SmackDown” are available here.

Below is the current lineup for Money In The Bank:

Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. TBD vs. TBD

Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka vs. Lacey Evans vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi vs. TBD

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella

SmackDown Women’s Championship

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits

United States Championship Match

Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

The 2022 WWE Money In The Bank premium live event will take place on Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was initially scheduled to take place at the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium before it was moved to the smaller venue due to a reported lack of ticket sales.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]