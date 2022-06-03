Back in 2014, Bryan Danielson had his hands full with The Authority faction inside the ring. But outside of the ring, he once had burglars to worry about.

On DDP Snake Pit, DDP recalled Danielson responding to a home invasion and burglary in 2014 while he was with WWE.

“Him and his beautiful wife, Brie, get home from going store shopping or something and there’s two burglars in the house and they see him,” DDP explained. “They probably recognize him, right? They dropped their sh*t and take off, and Bryan freaking caught the one, which means the other one is caught now too, and he puts him in a submission hold and until the cops get there.”

DDP also had quite a bit of praise for the American Dragon regarding all of the work he has done inside the ring.

“He’s doing something that nobody else is doing,” DDP stated. “He’s got all the moves. He can talk his ass off now with anybody. He’s believable as hell, you know, at 5 foot 8, 200 pounds.”

Danielson, who works in AEW, is currently aligned with Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta in a faction known as the “Blackpool Combat Club.” Danielson has been aligned with Moxley since AEW’s “Revolution”, where Jon Moxley beat Danielson in a hard-fought, bloody encounter. After the match, William Regal came down to the ring and slapped sense into both men.

Danielson spent 2010-2015 and 2018-2021 on the active WWE roster under the name, “Daniel Bryan” where he had much success, including becoming a Grand Slam Champion, a Money in the Bank winner, WrestleMania main eventer, etc. Danielson was forced to retire in 2015 due to injuries but was medically cleared to return to the ring just a few weeks before “WrestleMania 34

in New Orleans where he teamed with Shane McMahon to take on the team of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Bryan Danielson teamed up with fellow BCC member Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, and PnP to take on, and conclusively lose to the Jericho Appreciation Society which includes Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, and 2point0 at AEW’s “Double or Nothing” this past Sunday in Las Vegas.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the DDP Snake Pit with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]