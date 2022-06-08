DDP has been known as someone who has been very open about his feelings regarding what’s happening in the world of wrestling.

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, better known as DDP, last wrestled for WWE in 2016 as part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. On DDP Snake Pit, DDP discussed his thoughts on the direction WWE is going with their on-screen booking.

“The storylines in WWE have gotten better and better,” DDP said. “I like a lot of the things that they’re doing right now. You know, some of the things I don’t understand, but there’s some good things too.”

DDP didn’t have much success in WWE, only notching one European Championship reign as his only singles title win for the company. DDP also won the World Tag Championship once in WWE alongside his tag team partner, Kanyon, who had a Dark Side of the Ring episode about the struggles he went through.

DDP conjured up much more success prior to his WWE run as a part of WCW. While in WCW, DDP won the WCW United States Championship twice, the WCW Tag Team Championship four times, the Television Championship once, and the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on three different occasions. DDP had praise for a different former world champion.

“To me, Seth Rollins is one of the best in the world,” DDP stated. ” Seth… when they came in as the Shield, they took over. I mean, look at this crew: Moxley, and Roman, and Seth.”

Rollins and Cody recently competed in their third match at “Hell in a Cell”, with Rhodes walking out the victor. Rhodes wrestled the match with a torn pectoral muscle, with the gruesome injury playing a large part in the story of the match. The two fought previously at “WrestleMania” and “WrestleMania Backlash”, with Rhodes taking away victories from both as well.

DDP last wrestled back at “Bash at the Beach” 2020 in Miami, Florida, on AEW “Dynamite”. DDP teamed with QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes to take on, and ultimately lose, to the team of MJF, The Butcher, and The Blade.

