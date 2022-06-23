Many wrestlers have told stories through their words over the years, but some are on another level when it comes to promos.

On an episode of “DDP Snake Pit,” WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Diamond Dallas Page revealed who he believes belongs on the Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling promos.

“Those are my four,” Page stated. “Jake [Roberts], Roddy [Piper], Ric [Flair], Dusty [Rhodes].”

Jake “The Snake” Roberts was known for his deliberate style of speaking, making the audience hang on every word whenever he was on the mic. While he did not have championship success in WWE, he constantly received strong reactions from the crowd and was placed in big-time matches against big-time talent, including Andre the Giant at WrestleMania V, Rick Rude at WrestleMania IV, and Undertaker at WrestleMania VIII. Roberts entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper was primarily with the WWE in the 1980s and 1990s as a heel. Piper wrestled sporadically for the company in the 2000s and once in the 10s, where he wrestled The Miz in his last-ever televised match, beating the A-Lister in just over a minute. Piper’s most famous line is “Just when they think they got the answers, I change the questions.” He entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 and sadly passed away in 2015 due to cardiac arrest.

“The Nature Boy” Ric Flair is famous for his over-the-top wardrobe, personality, and promo style, including his most notorious line: “To be the man, you have to beat the man.” Flair was indeed the man over his career, racking up 16 world championship wins, a record he held by himself until the Royal Rumble in 2017, when John Cena tied the record by defeating AJ Styles for the WWE Championship. Flair went into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008, the night before his first retirement match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24.

Flair last wrestled in IMPACT Wrestling, losing to Sting in 2011. He announced he’ll return to the ring for one last match in July 2022, but his opponent(s) have yet to be named.

The last of DDP’s Mount Rushmore is “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes, who won multiple NWA titles, including the NWA Heavyweight Championship, but was never able to win the big one in WWE. Dusty’s most famous promo of all time is known today as the “Hard Times” promo, in which he castigated Ric Flair for his lavish lifestyle in comparison to Rhodes’ working-class upbringing.

The Dream entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007 and sadly passed away in 2015, less than two months before Piper.

