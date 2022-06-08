Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is eating a peculiar snack ahead of his big match on “Dynamite” tonight.

Fellow AEW star, Britt Baker D.M.D, felt compelled to share details about the sandwich Mox is eating at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri.

Just saw Mox eating a honey sandwich. Honey and bread. This man is focused. #AEWDynamite — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) June 8, 2022

A huge match awaits Moxley on tonight’s show, as he is scheduled in the main event against whoever wins the Casino Battle Royale earlier in the evening. The winner of the main event match will advance to the interim AEW World Heavyweight Title match at AEW x NJPW “Forbidden Door” on June 26 and face either Hiroshi Tanahashi or Hirooki Goto, whichever man wins at “Dominion” on June 12.

Khan took to social media this past weekend and explained why Mox automatically advanced to the main event of tonight’s show without having to participate in the battle royale.

“[Mox] is the only AEW wrestler with 7+ 2022 singles bouts undefeated on TV (Dynamite/Rampage/Battle of the Belts) + PPV (Revolution/Double or Nothing). (7-0. Moxley + @AnthonyOgogo only undefeated 7-0 records in AEW in 2022, Moxley ranked higher based on opponents quality),” Tony wrote.

Hopefully, the simple mix of honey and bread will have Mox ready to perform at his peak later this evening.

