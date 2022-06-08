Tonight’s episode of “AEW Dynamite” was already looking rather busy despite only two matches announced, with Hangman Page scheduled to wrestle David Finlay while a battle royal would open the show, with a winner going on to face Jon Moxley for the right to wrestle for the AEW Interim World Championship at the Forbidden Door. As it turns out, you can never have enough things going on for AEW’s flagship show.

Late Wednesday morning, AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan made his usual appearance on Busted Open Radio, and he came with some big news regarding tonight’s show.

“BREAKING ‘Tony Time’ NEWS…” Busted Open’s twitted account stated. “As heard on Busted Open Radio FIRST, Tony Khan announces that Buddy Matthews vs. Pac will take place on AEW Dynamite tonight.”

That was not the only announcement Khan made either. He also revealed that tonight’s battle royal will be in AEW’s Casino Battle Royale format. The match, which usually takes place at Double or Nothing, is a 21-man Battle Royal, with a surprise “Joker” entree as the final participant.

A Matthews vs. Pac match would indicate that the issues between Death Triangle and the House of Black have not been resolved yet, despite the House of Black’s victory over Pac, Penta Oscuro, and Rey Fenix at AEW Double or Nothing thanks to help from their newest member Julia Hart. Barring both Pac and Matthews doing double duty on tonight’s show, it would also likely preclude their involvement in the Casino Battle Royale.

Matthews and Pac were both in WWE from 2013 to 2017, and at separate times were focal points of WWE’s 205 Live division. Despite this, the two never competed against each other in either a single, tag, trios, or multi-man match until Matthews joined AEW earlier this year, aligning with Malakai Black and Brody King of House of Black. As such, tonight’s matchup will be the first-ever singles encounter between Matthews and Pac.

As always, “AEW Dynamite” will air live at 8 p.m. EST time tonight on TBS. With only three matches announced for the card so far, it’s expected that more details regarding tonight’s show will be revealed throughout the day.

