The chase for the interim AEW World Championship begins on tonight’s “Dynamite”.

Tonight’s show will open with a battle royal. A list of participants has not been announced. However, an ad for tonight’s show mentions a “star-studded field” while showing images of Penta Oscuro, Miro, Powerhouse Hobbs, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Wardlow.

The winner of the battle royal will go on to face Jon Moxley in tonight’s main event. Moxley is currently the #1 ranked contender for the men’s singles championships in AEW. The winner of that match will advance to the bout for the interim AEW World Championship at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on Sunday, June 26.

The other half of the interim AEW World Championship match at Forbidden Door will be decided at New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Dominion event on Sunday, June 12, when Hiroshi Tanahashi will face Hirooki Goto for a spot in the title match.

Tanahashi appeared on last Wednesday’s “Dynamite”, and revealed himself as the upcoming opponent for AEW World Champion CM Punk at Forbidden Door. However, those plans were scrapped just days later.

Punk announced on last Friday’s “Rampage” that he suffered an injury that will require surgery. AEW says he is out of action indefinitely. Punk did not relinquish the AEW World Championship. AEW’s plan is for Punk to eventually face the interim champion in a match that will unify the titles.

Also announced for tonight’s “Dynamite”, Hangman Page will participate in his first match since he lost the AEW World Championship to CM Punk at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Page will face NJPW’s David Finlay.

The following line-up is announced for tonight:

Battle Royal to face Jon Moxley in the main event

Jon Moxley vs. Battle Royal winner

Hangman Page vs. David Finlay

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s “Dynamite” and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8 PM ET.

