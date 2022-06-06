Wardlow took to Twitter to send CM Punk a pointed “get well” message.

“This was special gear for a special match,” Wardlow tweeted, along with a picture of royal purple attire emblazoned with the “war dogs” that give him his nickname. “Heal up quick, champ.”

Seemingly hinting at a future AEW Championship Match with CM Punk, the tweet begs the question, “What was supposed to happen with Wardlow?”

Wardlow soundly defeated MJF at “AEW Double or Nothing” on May 29th, but the ensuing chaos around MJF’s contract status and behavior stole the spotlight from the popular star’s win. Then the announced injury to CM Punk later that week ensured that any momentum that Wardlow had wouldn’t be able to propel him away from the tornado that is MJF.

Had MJF not tried to leverage Tony Khan, would Wardlow have beaten him as soundly? Had MJF not dropped a profanity-laden pipe bomb on Wednesday, would it feel more like Wardlow was riding a greater wave of momentum?

This tweet at least implies that had things gone right, there was gear designed and photographed for an eventual match between Wardlow and CM Punk.

The gear was “special.” The match was going to be “special.” It’s unfortunate a moment was robbed from the young wrestler and the fans that carried him to this moment. We now wait to see what the future holds for the rising AEW star.

Wardlow’s most recent appearance with All Elite Wrestling was a victory over J.D. Drake during last Wednesday’s “Dynamite”.

