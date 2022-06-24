Former WCW Executive Producer Eric Bischoff knows that controversy creates cash, so when it comes to the last thing in pro wrestling that made him go “holy sh*t!”, it’s no surprise it is something that has left fans questioning whether it is real or kayfabe.

“The proof is in what we see. We’re not seeing really great ideas percolate to the top,” Bischoff said on his 83 weeks podcast. “That’s the product of a ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, or a Bully [Ray], or a Hulk Hogan, or a Ric Flair, whoever it is fighting for their character and wanting to make sure if they’re going to do something, it’s really well-thought-out and it’s going somewhere, or it has a specific goal …

“I don’t see greatness when it comes to storytelling. It doesn’t mean that there’s not some good stuff out there occasionally, but I’m not seeing anything that makes me go, ‘holy sh*t!’ The last thing I thought was going to make me go, ‘holy sh*t!’ was MJF, but right now, I’m not so sure that that’s even real. If it is, I’m going to be the biggest fan in the world if it’s part of a story.”

MJF is reportedly entangled in a dispute with AEW Owner & President, Tony Khan, over his current contract. The Salt of the Earth’s deal is set to expire in January 2024, but because of the soaring interest in his character and performances, MJF believes that he deserves a lot more money than he is currently receiving.

Over Double or Nothing weekend in Las Vegas this past May, MJF did not attend a scheduled meet and greet and was reported to have booked a flight out of Sin City. The three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner ultimately appeared at the Pay-Per-View and was decimated by his arch-rival, Wardlow. Days later, MJF spoke live in the ring on “Dynamite”, calling out Khan about his current situation. He hasn’t returned to television since that night.

