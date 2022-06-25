Sami Zayn is headed to WWE Money In The Bank.

During the 6/24 episode of WWE “SmackDown”, Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to qualify for the 2022 Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match. Zayn picked up the win after drilling Nakamura with his pateneted Helluva Kick.

Zayn will be making his third appearance in the Money In The Bank match after competing in the 2016 and 2017 editions of the annual bout.

The men’s iteration of the Money In The Bank ladder match made its debut in 2005 at WrestleMania 21 and would be a staple of WrestleMania before becoming its own pay-per-view event in 2010. Winners of the match include WWE Hall of Famers, Edge (twice), and Rob Van Dam as well as Mr. Kennedy, CM Punk (twice), Jack Swagger, Kane, The Miz, Daniel Bryan, Alberto Del Rio, Dolph Ziggler, John Cena, Damien Sandow, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Sheamus, Dean Ambrose, Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, Otis and most recently, Big E, who won the 2021 edition of the match.

The updated card for WWE Money In The Bank can be found below:

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA — Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. TBA vs. TBA — Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Bianca Belair (C) vs. Carmella — RAW Women’s Championship

Ronda Rousey (C) vs. Natalya — SmackDown Women’s Championship

The Usos (C) vs. Street Profits — Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

The 2022 WWE Money In The Bank premium live event takes place on Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was originally scheduled to take place at the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium before it was moved to the smaller venue due to a reported lack of ticket sales.

