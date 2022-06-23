The wheels are turning now that Vince McMahon and Oliver Luck have settled their legal dispute.

A motion was filed today to dismiss Luck’s lawsuit against McMahon and Alpha Entertainment, which alleged that McMahon and Alpha owed Luck $24 million in unpaid compensation, and also dismissing McMahon’s countersuit alleging that Luck was fired from his position as XFL Commissioner “for cause.” Neither suit is necessary now that both sides have come to an undisclosed agreement. As previously reported, settlement talks were brief before the agreement was reached on Monday.

Luck was originally hired to be the commissioner of McMahon’s rebooted version of the XFL, but was let go shortly before the company folded in April of 2020, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the live event business. Luck then sued McMahon and the XFL’s parent company, believing he was still owed $24 million. McMahon’s countersuit alleged that Luck was fired for hiring former-NFL wide receiver Antonio Callaway, who was in violation of the XFL’s policy against hiring players with off-field controversies. Callaway was pulled over for possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license in 2018, though the charges were dropped.

McMahon is currently under investigation by the WWE board of directors regarding hush money payments to former female employees. McMahon has since stepped down from his corporate duties while still maintaining WWE’s creative direction and appearing on WWE programming. WWE itself, meanwhile, is under investigation by several law firms into its handling of fiduciary responsibilities during the situation.

The XFL has since been sold to a group that includes former-WWE Champion Dwayne Johnson, and is set to hold their draft in November of this year, after making numerous key hires.

