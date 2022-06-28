Becky Lynch is headed to WWE Money In The Bank.

During the 6/27 episode of WWE “RAW”, Becky Lynch defeated Shayna Baszler, Doudrop, Tamina, Xia Li, and Nikki A.S.H. in the last chance qualifier battle royale to qualify for the 2022 Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match.

Lynch will be making her third appearance in the annual match and will join Lacey Evans, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Raquel Gonzalez, and Shotzi in this year’s quest for a shot at the championship of the winner’s choosing any time between the event itself and next year’s edition of the show.

The women’s Money In The Bank match was introduced in 2017 after the men’s iteration was debuted at WrestleMania 21 in 2005. Carmella, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Nikki A.S.H. have all successfully cashed in their contracts on the respective champions at the time of winning. The 2020 winner, Asuka was given the RAW Women’s Championship by then-champion, Becky Lynch the night following her win due to Lynch’s pregnancy.

The updated card for WWE Money In The Bank can be found below:

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddle vs. TBA — Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. Becky Lynch — Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Bianca Belair (C) vs. Carmella — RAW Women’s Championship

Ronda Rousey (C) vs. Natalya — SmackDown Women’s Championship

The Usos (C) vs. Street Profits — Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

The 2022 WWE Money In The Bank premium live event takes place on Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was originally scheduled to take place at the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium before it was moved to the smaller venue due to a reported lack of ticket sales.

Wrestling Inc. has ongoing coverage of WWE “RAW”, which can be found by clicking here.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]