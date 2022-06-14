Seth Rollins is headed to WWE “Money In The Bank”.

During the 6/13 episode of WWE “RAW”, Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles to qualify for the 2022 Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match. Rollins picked up the win after evading Styles’ patented ‘Styles Clash’ and countered into a roll-up for the 1-2-3.

Rollins won the 2014 edition of the match and would famously cash in his contract during the main event of “WrestleMania 31” where Brock Lesnar was defending the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns. Rollins would rush down to the ring and cash in the briefcase successfully by pinning Roman Reigns to close out the show, a moment that is widely regarded as the best cash-in in Money In The Bank history.

Styles has competed in two Money In The Bank matches, first in 2017 in a match that featured Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, and the eventual winner, Baron Corbin. ‘The Phenomenal One’ would then participate in the 2020 edition of the match, which was infamously won by Otis.

Rollins and Styles have some history when it comes to “Money In The Bank”, as the pair competed against one another during the 2019 edition of the event, a match that was won by ‘The Visionary’, who was defending his WWE Universal Championship.

The 2022 WWE “Money In The Bank” premium live event takes place on Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was originally scheduled to take place at the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium before it was moved to the smaller venue due to a reported lack of ticket sales.

Wrestling Inc. has ongoing coverage of the 6/13 episode of Monday Night RAW, which can be found by clicking here.

